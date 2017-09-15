Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s much-praised rearguard needed a deflected strike from Hammers’ midfielder Pedro Obiang to breach the defences of Terriers’ goalkeeper Jonas Lossl on Monday night.

The breakthrough came in the 72nd minute when Obiang's 25-yard strike hit Mathias Zanka's back and looped into the top corner, with David Wagner’s side the last to concede in the Premier League this term after an amazing 372 minutes of football in the top-flight.

Andre Ayew doubled the lead for the hosts, again from a fortunate deflection, to seal West Ham’s 2-0 win and BetVictor reacted by trimming Huddersfield’s relegation odds to 6/4 from 7/4.

Nevertheless, if the odds are accurate then the trio of Brighton & Hove Albion, AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace will all be playing SkyBet Championship football next season; and the latter coming to terms with a new manager after Frank de Boer’s sacking in the week.

The Dutchman was backed into the 1/5 from 4/7 favourite before betting was suspended Tuesday morning, with news of his departure following soon after.

Roy Hodgson likewise led a plunge in the market to replace him and, after becoming the first 70-year-old to be appointed in the Premier League, is 11/8 to get the Eagles relegated at the end of the season.

Hodgson led Fulham to the great escape in 2008 and Palace fans will hope he can do likewise with a squad brimming with talent.

The Eagles had 20 shots on Burnley’s goal in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Turf Moor and with a bit of luck should have no problem turning things around.

Premier League Relegation prices from BetVictor

Crystal Palace 11/8 (from 7/4)

Brighton 11/8

Bournemouth 11/8

Huddersfield 6/4 (from 7/4)

Swansea 7/4 (from 9/4)

Burnley 2/1

5/1 Bar

Despite beating Palace at the weekend I’d really fear for Burnley, who lack options in the final third and have been fortunate to pick up points at both Chelsea (3) and Tottenham Hotspur (1) respectively.

If picking three sides for the drop at this stage of the season I’d fancy the trio of Brighton, Bournemouth and Burnley at 33/1 with BetVictor.

Burnley are 12/1 underdogs when travelling to Anfield on Sunday, so they price for the drop will naturally shorten should they take a hiding at Liverpool’s expense, whilst Swansea City are likewise expected to struggle when meeting Spurs at Wembley.

Town are underdogs when hosting Leicester City at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday but the Foxes are far from good things as 11/8 favourites with BetVictor; the Terriers 23/10 and the draw 12/5.

Since Frank de Boer’s departure from Palace BetVictor have seen more for Craig Shakespeare in the betting for the Next PL Manager to leave his Post and the Foxes boss cut to 12/1 from 16s.

Leicester arrive on the back of back-to-back defeats against Manchester United and Chelsea and won just one (Brighton 2-0) of their opening four league games.

The Foxes guarantee goals at either end of the pitch and I like the both teams to score at 7/10 with BetVictor, and likewise Over 2.5 Goals at Even Money.

Should Town nick all three points it will most likely come despite conceding at the other end and Huddersfield are 5/1 with BetVictor to win and both teams to score and 11/1 to win by the 2-1 correct score.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com - Be Lucky.