Newcastle United and Brighton both return from the international break just eight games away from securing Premier League football, with the pair six points clear of the chasing pack.

Brighton are 9/4 with BetVictor to go up as Champions and, with Chris Hughton’s side enjoying a favourable run-in, they are much more appealing at odds-against, compared to Newcastle’s 1/3 for their one point gap at the top.

Championship Top Six Finish prices from BetVictor

Huddersfield 1/100

Leeds 1/25

Reading 1/10

Sheff Weds 8/13

Fulham 8/11

8/1 Bar

The Magpies should maintain their position at the top when hosting Wigan at St James’ Park on Saturday; Rafa Benitez's side are 2/5 to claim all three points, the Latics 8/1 and the draw 18/5.

Brighton are likewise odds-on when entertaining Lancashire opposition on home soil and are set at 1/2 favourites to beat Blackburn at the Amex on Saturday; Rovers 5/1 and the draw 3s.

Burton ended a run of five league games without defeat going down 5-3 in a thriller to Brentford at the Pirelli Stadium prior to the international break, but may struggle to replicate similar fireworks at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday; Huddersfield 4/7 favourites with BetVictor, the Brewers 5/1 and the draw 3s.

Huddersfield have all but secured a top-six berth, with Terriers not guaranteed the agony and ecstasy of the play-offs at the very least come May.

BetVictor make David Wagner’s side a 6/5 chance to be playing Premier League football next season, and 25/1 to go up as Champions.

Elias Kachunga makes his first start since making his loan move permanent and will be a constant threat to a Brewers defence that shipped five the week before.

I think he warrants supporting at 4/1 to break the deadlock at the John Smith's and 25/1 with BetVictor to net a hat-trick.

I’m hoping to see fireworks in West Yorkshire and think Huddersfield are over-priced at 3/1 to win and both teams to score.

There’s always some value in the correct score markets and I like the 3-1 scoreline at 16/1 and 4-1 at 33/1 with BetVictor.

Be Lucky.