By Jack Milner

Huddersfield’s Premier League campaign kicks-off on Saturday with the Terriers fancied by many to cause an upset at Selhurst Park.

Town head coach David Wagner got his summer spending done relatively early, bringing in no fewer than nine new additions to the Terriers squad, and breaking the club’s record transfer fee not once but three times.

Nevertheless, the bookmakers expect Town to struggle in the top-flight and BetVictor make them the 8/13 favourites for the drop, and 11/10 to last longer than a solitary season in the top-flight.

BetVictor make the Terriers a 4/1 chance to cause an upset at Crystal Palace in the curtain-raiser at Selhurst Park, the hosts 4/5 favourites and draw 13/5.

Huddersfield haven’t played a top-flight game since April 1972, when then playing out a goalless draw with the Eagles at Selhurst Park, and BetVictor are 9/1 that both sides start the season with a stalemate in South London.

Premier League Relegation prices from BetVictor: Huddersfield 8/13, Burnley 11/10, Brighton 6/5, Watford 7/4, Swansea 3/1, West Brom 7/2, Bournemouth 4/1, Newcastle 9/2, Crystal Palace 11/2, 8/1 Bar.

No Town player has scored in the club’s last 569 minutes of football, with the own goal in the second-leg of the play-off semi-final at Hillsborough Town’s solitary goal from the last five games of last season.

With that in mind, it will be fascinating to see record signing Steve Mounie in action, and BetVictor make him a 5/2 chance to net on debut at Palace.

The 22-year-old is 15/2 to break the deadlock on Saturday, with fellow new recruit Tom Ince likewise appealing at 10/1 to score first, and 7/2 to score at any time at Selhurst Park.

Town are 17/2 with BetVictor to win and both teams to score and, for those more optimistic of fans, 15/2 to beat Palace to nil on Saturday.

I expect the Terriers to concede against a Palace forward line led by Christian Benteke, however I fancy them to leave with a share of the spoils and like the 1-1 and 2-2 correct scores at 13/2 and 18/1 respectively with BetVictor.

