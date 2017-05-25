Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are going to Wembley!

Two penalty saves from Danny Ward saw the Terriers advance over Sheffield Wednesday last week, as neither side could be split after 210 minutes of football.

The goalless draw at the John Smith's was followed by a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough; thanks to Nahki Wells levelling after striker Steven Fletcher had put the hosts ahead after the break.

David Wagner’s side showed incredible spirit and tenacity in front of a partisan Hillsborough crowd and BetVictor make the Terriers 10/11 to be playing Premier League football next season.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Ward’s heroics may not be enough to send the Terriers up however, with Reading impressive in their 1-0 defeat of Fulham in the second leg of the Championship’s other semi-final, after a comfortable 1-0 defeat of the Cottagers at the Madjeski on Tuesday.

Huddersfield have been well-supported to get the job done inside the 90 minutes, 5/4 from 6/4 favourites to beat Reading on Monday, with the Royals out to 12/5 - and 23/10 that the game goes to extra-time and even perhaps penalties once more.

BetVictor make it the proverbial coin toss, unable to split both sides to go up, and make both Town and Reading 10/11 to join football’s top table next season.

There are seldom players with Wembley, and indeed play-off final, experience but Nahki Wells went up with West Yorkshire rivals Bradford City three seasons back and could be crucial to Town going up next Monday.

He was in the right place at the right time to net Town’s equaliser at Wednesday and could be pivotal to Town’s efforts against the Royals; he's the 5/1 favourite with BetVictor to net the opener and 6/4 to score anytime at the home of football.

Wembley first goalscorer prices from BetVictor

Nahki Wells 5/1

Elias Kachunga 11/2

Colin Quaner 6/1

Yarin Kermogant 6/1

Isiah Brown 13/2

Lewis Grabban 7/1

Harry Bunn 15/2

Gareth McCleary 15/2

Joseph Mendes 8/1

Aaron Mooy 10/1

12/1 Bar

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Aaron Mooy was terrific in both legs against Wednesday, and slotted home one of Town’s four successful spot-kicks in the second leg.

I expect him to be a massive influence on the Terriers and like his price of 14/1 to be named man of the match, as opposed to the 11/4 to score anytime and the 10/1 to break the deadlock.

I can’t see the final proving a goal-fest, with under 2.5 goals perhaps predictably priced at the 4/7 mark with BetVictor, and one of both teams not to score likewise odds-on at 9/10 with yes chalked at even money.

The 1-0 scoreline has seen the likes of Blackpool and QPR go up in recent years and I like the 6/1 for Town to go up thanks to the solitary goal, with Town likewise popular to beat Reading to nil and now 5/2 from 3/1 with BetVictor to beat Reading without Ward conceding at Wembley.

This writer was thankfully there when Town bettered Mansfield in the 2004 final under Peter Jackson at the Millennium Stadium (God bless Liam Lawrence), but thankfully avoided the 3-0 shock defeat to Peterborough at Old Trafford under Lee Clark.

Fingers crossed I am something of a good omen when at Wembley on Monday, and let’s continue to believe that the Terriers are going up!

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com

Be Lucky