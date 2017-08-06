Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town defied all the doubters last season, gaining promotion to the Premier League for the first time.

BetVictor expect the Terriers to struggle, however, making David Wagner’s side the 8/13 favourites for relegation, and their 9/4 market leaders to finish bottom of the pile.

Huddersfield Town Premier League top goalscorer 2017/2018:

Steve Mounie 11/10

Laurent Depoitre 7/2

Elias Kachunga 8/1

Tom Ince 8/1

Record signing Mounie is 200/1 to be the Premier League’s leading marksman in his first season.

The 23-year- old, signed by Town for £11.5m from French club Montpellier, should provide David Wagner’s side with a presence up front that was occasionally lacking by both Elias Kachunga and Nahki Wells last term in the Championship.

The latter has attracted interest from a number of clubs, and it would be of no surprise to see him leave the Terriers before the close of the summer transfer window.

A player that should thrive for the step up to the top-flight is Tom Ince, with the recent Rams recruit expected to excel alongside Aaron Mooy in the wide areas – and already clipped into 8s from 10s to be Huddersfield’s top PL scorer this season.

Town will need their new signings to gel straight away in order to last longer than a season in the top flight – 5/4 with BetVictor to survive, 16/1 to achieve a top-half finish and 2000/1 outsiders to do the unthinkable and be crowned Champions.

