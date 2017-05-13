Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So the SkyBet Championship Play-Offs are here and this is how BetVictor reckon it stacks up for promotion: Fulham 7/4, Sheffield Wednesday 5/2, Huddersfield Town 3/1 and Reading 9/2.

Back-to-back defeats to Birmingham City and Cardiff City respectively ensured Town, the Championship’s long-time pacesetters, finished fifth to set up a two-legged semi-final with Wednesday.

BetVictor make the Terriers a 3/1 chance to be playing Premier League football next season, but the 11/10 underdogs to be at Wembley on May 29.

Wednesday ended a run of six wins on the bounce when losing 2-1 to Fulham at Hillsborough on the final day of the regular season but, nevertheless, remain in good form and are 4/6 favourites with BetVictor to beat Huddersfield over two legs and 65/40 to beat the Terriers at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday.

Town are 11/8 favourites with BetVictor for the first leg win, while it’s 11/5 for the draw.

You’d fear for David Wagner’s side if they went to Hillsborough without a lead, and I expect Town’s outstanding home form to see them to victory at the weekend.

It’s sure to be a spicy affair for arguably the hottest Yorkshire derby in years, and I like the price of 11/4 for someone to be issued with a red card during the first-leg.

I also like the price of Huddersfield to win and both teams to score at 9/2 with BetVictor, and expect Town to nick it by the odd goal in three.

The 2-1 correct score looks a fair price at 10/1, with a Terriers 3-1 win likewise a shade big at 20s.

I think this will be the game that Aaron Mooy cements himself into Huddersfield folklore, and he looks over-priced at 11/1 with BetVictor to break the deadlock, and at 4/1 to net anytime against Wednesday on Sunday.

