The world’s oldest football club are heading to Huddersfield.

Sheffield FC, founded in 1857, visit Shelley in the second round of the Sheffield Senior Cup on Wednesday (7.30).

The South Yorkshire club play in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South.

Shelley, based at the Stafflex Arena, Storthes Hall, are 10th in the West Yorkshire League Premier Division.

They were 3-1 winners at Swallownest in the first round of the Sheffield Senior Cup.

Sheffield FC won 3-1 at Worksop Town.

They are 11th in their league after Saturday’s 2-1 home win over Chasetown.

Shelley’s scheduled game at Field was postponed.

AFC Emley are in Toolstation Northern Counties East League action at Eccleshill United on Wednesday (7.45).

The Huddersfield side are seventh in the First Division and their Bradford-based hosts 12th.