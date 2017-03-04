Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fell to their first defeat in eight SkyBet Championship fixtures in controversial fashion against Newcastle United at a sell-out John Smith Stadium.

Buoyed by the capacity crowd of 23, 213, David Wagner's side started well before Newcastle United were awarded a controversial penalty in the 9 minute.

Matt Ritchie converted from 12 yards out after Nahki Wells was adjudged to have tripped the winger in the area.

Daryl Murphy doubled the Magpies advantage on 33 minutes and although Aaron Mooy gave Town hope with a spot-kick 18 minutes from time, Dwight Gayle sealed the victory in stoppage time.

“The game changed when we went 2-0 down so early on,” Town's head coach said. “It allowed them to sit back deeper and soak up the pressure.

"I'm not sure about the first penalty. I think there was a handball before it and for the second goal Danny Ward touched the ball and had it under control before being dispossessed.

"He then got a knock and we had to take him off at half-time.

“We tried to break them down and had good opportunities but unfortunately it wasn't enough – too many situations went against us.

"We are disappointed with the result but I have no complaints with the players' performance and I am very proud.

"We showed great fighting attitude and that's all I can ask. They are a top team which is the reason they are top of the league and will get promoted."

The result was Town's first defeat in eight league games but with Aston Villa just around the corner on Tuesday evening, there is no time to brood on the defeat

"We can leave this result behind us very quickly," he added. "There are some very smart and intelligent players in the dressing room and they know we were very unlucky.

"We performed and played very well against the best team in the division but the players are already looking towards the game on Tuesday night against Aston Villa.”