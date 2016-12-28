Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner was rubbing shoulders with some of football’s big names last night.

The Huddersfield Town head coach went to watch his friend Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool beat Stoke City 4-1 in the Premier League.

Alongside Wagner in the crowd at Anfield were England boss Gareth Southgate and Manchester City chief Pep Guardiola – whose side meet Liverpool next on Saturday.

Klopp’s side went above City into second place on the strength of the result. The match was also watched by ex-Liverpool captains Steven Gerrard and Phil Thompson.

City have not won at Anfield since 2003, and a defeat for either side in Saturday’s box office contest would be a significant blow to their title hopes.

Klopp, though, is in positive mood ahead of the game.

“Pep Guardiola was here tonight,” he said. “Michael Edwards, the sporting director, messaged me to say that.

“I’m not sure he watched a lot of games in other stadiums the last few weeks, eh? That’s the first sign that it is a special game!

“We are already looking forward. It’s a difficult game for both teams, but an exciting one. The best news for us is that it’s at Anfield.

“What can I say, I’m really looking forward to it. They’re an outstanding side, we are not too bad. It’ll be a nice game.”

Asked whether Guardiola’s presence at Anfield was a sign of respect from the City boss, Klopp added: “I don’t know. I respect them a lot, but I have not been to City’s stadium this season or last to watch games. Maybe they want to watch good football, maybe Pep saw nothing tonight?

“The game is on the 31st. So whatever I say tonight, we cannot win it tonight. But maybe I could say a few things that make it more difficult for us. It’s probably best I shut my mouth!”