Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Collin Quaner could be Huddersfield Town’s trump card for Wembley.

The 6ft 3in German terrorised Sheffield Wednesday as a substitute in the historic play-off semi-final second leg at Hillsborough.

He replaced the injured Elias Kachunga with 18 minutes of normal time left and transformed Town’s fortunes, setting up the equaliser for Nahki Wells and keeping Wednesday under heavy pressure.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Now, with the Sky Bet Wembley final against Reading on the horizon, Quaner is again a key figure.

Kachunga – who missed the last four matches of the regular season after being hurt at Derby – is being monitored by the Town coaching and medical staff at the training camp in Portugal.

With Quaner’s match-changing form, however, the former Union Berlin frontman could easily fill that right-hand slot should Kachunga not prove fully match fit.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Head coach David Wagner has already welcomed back Chelsea loanee Kasey Palmer to full training in Portugal – he was ruled out for the regular campaign because of a hamstring injury.

Whether he will be fit for consideration or not is something no-one knows at this stage.

But the more options Town have at their disposal for the showdown with Jaap Stam’s Royals, the better.

Should Quaner get the nod on the big day, you would have to think the wide open spaces of Wembley would suit him down to the ground.

Quaner, who is of Ghanaian ancestry, signed a three-and-a-half year contract when he moved to West Yorkshire from the 2 Bundesliga back in January.

The 25-year-old from Dusseldorf took the No23 shirt and Wagner made it clear what he wanted from the big man at the time.

“We wanted to use this transfer window, if possible, to find a number nine with different qualities to the players we already have in the squad and Collin is ideal for this,” explained Wagner after the player’s arrival at PPG Canalside.

“He is a very aggressive striker with power, strength, and a direct style of play, but importantly he has an unbelievable working attitude that will fit the ‘Terriers Identity’ perfectly.

“He is also improving, as can be seen in his performances for Union Berlin this season. We still think he has lots of space to get better, which is exciting for everyone.

“Given how well this squad has performed so far this season, it was also very important that we do not disrupt the group. Everything we know about Collin’s character tells us he will fit into the squad.

“We will work hard with Collin on the training pitch so he can quickly contribute to our team.”

Quaner started the season with a run of eight goals in eight matches for Union Berlin and he scored on debut for Town, in the 4-0 FA Cup fourth round victory against Rochdale at Spotland.

The play-off leg at Hillsborough was his 21st performance in Town colours and he’s added two more goals – the last-gasp winner against Preston at the John Smith’s on Good Friday and the opener in the 1-1 draw at Derby on Easter Monday.