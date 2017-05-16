Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There will be a big match atmosphere at PPG Canalside tomorrow evening as Huddersfield Town look to make history against Sheffield Wednesday.

David Wagner's side travel to Hillsborough for their SkyBet Championship Play-Off second-leg with the tie finely balanced after Sunday's first-leg stalemate at the John Smith's Stadium.

A trip to Wembley awaits for the club and the ultimate prize of a place in the top flight for the first time in 45 years.

With only 2,000 tickets for the away trip made available for Huddersfield Town fans, the club are putting on a 20-metre big screen outside the club's training complex.

The occasion promises to create a special atmosphere as the game is shown live from 7.30pm on Sky Sports 3.

Town supporters will be able to watch the match free of charge as well as enjoy pre/post-match analysis from former player and manager Peter Jackson.

There will also be exclusive drinks offers including 'Play-Off' pitchers on offer to supporters for just £8, a full matchday menu served from 4.30pm, and a BBQ as well as car parking provision for supporters on a first come first saved basis.

Huddersfield Town Commercial Director, Sean Jarvis added: “For me there is nothing better than watching Huddersfield Town with fellow supporters.

“We are a community club and we want to bring everyone together, in hope that we can all create some incredible memories together on Wednesday.”