As teams prepare to play their final match prior to embarking on a traditionally packed Christmas schedule, we’ve reached a stage in the season where jockeying for position often gives way to what becomes a serious challenge for silverware or promotion.

Both Norwich City and Huddersfield Town, who go head-to-head at Carrow Road on Friday night, continue to harbour realistic hopes of securing a play-off berth at least, which suggests that the encounter will be very close indeed.

However, the match stats team at bettingexpert.com remind us that Town suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat on their last visit to Norwich – although they were reduced to 10 men after just 17 minutes and got to half time on level terms.

Nonetheless, Norwich open as Betway’s firm even money favourites to secure a maximum haul, although the draw, priced at 13/5 by Ladbrokes, has been well backed.

LOOK: Last Time Out - Norwich City 5 Huddersfield Town, 13.12.14

Following their worrying autumnal slump, Town have looked a better side of late and chalked two successive victories this week.

Despite this improvement, however, they’re priced as bet365’s enormous 3/1 underdogs to register three points.

Under the circumstances, punters might be tempted to take advantage of BetVictor’s 5/1 for both halves to end on level terms, while cautious folks, interested in adding an element of insurance to that wager, might also fancy Skybet’s 4/6 posted in favour of both teams scoring.

With this in mind, note that William Hill offer 2/1 against the game’s opening goal arriving inside the first 15 minutes.

Bookies rate a 1-1 result higher than any other score (Matchbook price the outcome at 6/1), while a score draw is rated a 10/3 shot by 188bet.

Backers who suspect that Huddersfield are a smidgeon overpriced might be inclined to take a modest punt on them winning by the narrowest of margins, especially as Unibet chalk 11/1 against a 1-0 away victory.

