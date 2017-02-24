Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans will visit Oakwell this weekend with one eye on Town's rivals' results.

Town - who will want to stretch their winning steak to seven matches on Saturday - will have nearly 5,000 fans behind the goal at Barnsley.

Always seen as a good away day by Town fans, they have consistently packed out the away end and created a good atmosphere.

With Town doing better than ever this season, it could be the best trip to Oakwell the Town fans have had in years.

The stadium is set in a rabbit-warren of a housing estate and it has always had a magical Yorkshire feel to the game.

While the Town faithful cheer on the team in blue and white stripes to hopefully another victory, they will be seeing what their closest rivals in the league table are doing.

Brighton play Reading in a big game at the Amex Stadium, with the Royals will be hoping to get back on track after their defeat to Town on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile Leeds United welcome Sheffield Wednesday to Elland Road on Saturday.

The Owls will also be looking to get back on track as they lost to Brentford during midweek.

Huddersfield fans will also be hoping that Lee Johnson's Bristol City can do a number on Newcastle United. The Robins face the Magpies at St James' Park on Saturday.

The play-off-chasing teams playing on Saturday are Derby County and Fulham and both will be looking to keep right on Town's coattails.

The Rams face Aston Villa at Villa Park in an all midlands affair, and Fulham make the long and winding trip to Wales to play Cardiff City.

Meanwhile, Town fans will also want to know what the outcome of the farmers derby is on Sunday afternoon, when Norwich City take on Ipswich Town at Carrow Road.

As ever, Town head coach David Wagner will be telling his players just to concentrate on themselves, but the fans will not be able to keep their eyes off of the other potential results.