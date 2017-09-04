Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Ham could welcome back injury-prone striker Andy Carroll when Huddersfield Town visit the London Stadium next week.

The former Newcastle United striker has been sidelined with a recurring thigh injury , with Andre Ayew selected to lead the line in his absence.

That decision from Slaven Bilic has not paid off however, with West Ham scoring two goals and conceding 10 in their first three matches of the season.

The London side sit rock bottom of the Premier League table having picked up no points so far, so the reintroduction of Carroll will come as a relief to the under-pressure boss.

Bilic even admitted he was considering picking Carroll to face Newcastle in the Hammers’ last game, but the former England international was not fit.

Ahead of the game he said: “It’s very tempting to play him.

“If he looks to me fit enough, of course he’s going to be in the squad. If he doesn’t look fit enough he isn’t going to be in the squad - it’s that simple.

“When he is fit we all know he is a major player.”

The 6’4” forward is likely to get some minutes against Town, as may Michail Antonio, Manuel Lazini and Cheikou Kouyate - all of whom missed games through injury at the start of the season.