Today marks the 60th anniversary of Bill Shankly taking over at Huddersfield Town.

The iconic football manager was in the hot seat at Leeds Road from 1956 to 1959 before leaving for the managerial role at Liverpool - taking the Reds to the pinnacle of European football.

This season saw the inaugural Shankly Trophy contested for between Town and Liverpool with the Premier League side coming up 2-0 winners at the John Smith's Stadium.

The match, although well fought, was a celebration of Shankly's commitment to football both in Liverpool and in Huddersfield where he used to play with local children during his time managing Town.

And Liverpool and Huddersfield's connection is only likely to strengthen in the coming years with good friends Jurgen Klopp and David Wagner in the respective hot seats.

Take a look at our small celebration of the great man's time at Town above.