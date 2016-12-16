Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Andrew Hughes believes Gary Rowett will get plenty of offers after his shock sacking by Birmingham City.

Huddersfield Town’s Championship rivals have appointed Gianfranco Zola as their new manager.

The former Chelsea and Italy striker, 50, has signed a two-and-half-year contract at St Andrew’s.

Former Burton Albion boss Rowett, 42, was axed after more than two years and with Blues seventh in the table.

And Town’s first-team coach Hughes said he was “puzzled” by the move.

“It’s disappointing to see a young British manager who was doing well lose his job,” he said.

“One of my close friends Michael Morrison is the Birmingham captain and he spoke very highly of Gary.

“He went there with the club struggling in the Championship, but he has turned things round without spending much.

“You wonder what the reasons are, but of course that’s nothing to do with me.

“But looking from the outside, Gary was a very good manager who built a good side at Burton then worked very well at Birmingham.

“I don’t think he’ll be long out of a job, put it that way.”