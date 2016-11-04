Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett is looking for a similar performance to the derby-day one shown last weekend as they get set to face Huddersfield Town this Saturday.

Blues travel to West Yorkshire four points and a similar amount of positions behind third-placed Town but buoyed by their strong 1-1 draw at home to bitter rivals Aston Villa last Sunday.

And now the 42-year-old former Burton Albion manager wants a similar intensity as he takes his side to the John Smith's Stadium this weekend.

Speaking during this morning's pre-match press conference, he said: “You take the positives out of it [the derby] and challenge those players to show them again in a game which undoubtedly won’t have the same atmosphere.

“We have got to show the same desire to win at Huddersfield.

“That’s Championship football, it’s not the Olympics where you can turn up win the gold and not compete at that level for the next four years.

Although Birmingham have suffered on their travels recently – beaten 3-1 at Nottingham Forest and then 2-0 at Burton on successive Friday nights, Town go into the game on the back of a 5-0 thrashing away to Fulham FC last weekend.

And Rowett is expecting a reaction from David Wagner's side in front of another bumper home crowd.

“You are going to get a team that has worked a lot harder this week to change recent form,” Rowett said. “They have lost three out of the last four.

“We are going to have to play incredibly well to get anything out of the game.

“Even though we are really pleased with our record having lost only three of 15, we need to get back to performing a bit better away from home.”