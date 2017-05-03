Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham City striker Che Adams has had his red card received against Huddersfield Town on Saturday rescinded.

The striker was sent off in the first half after a lunging tackle on Town centre-back Martin Cranie.

Referee Mike Jones went straight to his pocket to show the 20-year-old forward the red, but an FA Regulatory Commission sided with the Blues' appeal for wrongful dimissal.

Adams is now eligible to play in Birmingham's final match of the season - the away match against Bristol City on Sunday - where a victory would ensure Championship survival.

Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers fans will likely be disappointed with the FA's ruling, with both sides trailing the Blues by two points heading into the final day.

Wigan Athletic and Rotherham have already been relegated to League One, with one of the three sides above them also heading down.