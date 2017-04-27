Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham City defender Paul Robinson will miss the Blues' match against Huddersfield Town this weekend after being handed a three-match ban by the FA.

The 38-year-old was found guilty of violent conduct after lashing out at Aston Villa defender James Chester during the Blues' 1-0 defeat in the second city derby last Sunday.

Robinson appeared to swing a punch and kick Chester as the defender ran to celebrate Gabby Agbonlahor's winner with his teammates.

A statement on bcfc.com said: “Robinson and the Club denied the charge and the defender’s statement was considered by the Commission before it reached its verdict.

“Robinson insisted his actions were not intentional and due to frustration as Chester ran past from his blind side and revealed that the Villa defender accepted his apology for the accidental contact.

“But the Regulatory Commission decided against him.”

The defender will miss Birmingham's match against Town this weekend, their final-day trip to Bristol City and the first game of next season.

Town on the other hand are likely to welcome back Tommy Smith after the full-back missed the midweek tie against Wolves, while David Wagner is likely to give an update on Elias Kachunga's calf injury at tomorrow's press conference.