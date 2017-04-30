Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp has defended David Wagner's team selection for Huddersfield Town's defeat at St Andrew's.

The Town's boss made 10 changes to the side which secured a SkyBet Championship Play-Off place in the mid-week victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

And although Wagner has defended his stance on this perceived second-string line-up, Blues boss Redknapp has also jumped to the German's defence.

"It is Huddersfield's business what they do,” Harry Redknapp said. "They have got to the Play-Offs and it is not their fault other teams are in a relegation battle.

“Why should they take care of us or Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest or anyone else?

"Their manager's job is to get his players right for the play-offs. He cannot be worrying about other teams.

“I did exactly the same thing when I was QPR for the last two games."

The victory was Harry Redknapp's first as Birmingham City boss after taking over a fortnight ago from Gianfranco Zola and only a third in 24 league games for the side.

It leaves the Blues two points clear of Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest but with an inferior goal difference, and Redknapp said: "We need to win in our last game at Bristol to avoid relegation.

"We have a two-point advantage so a point will make no difference. We simply need three points but it all depends upon the results of the other clubs."