Birmingham City are the most regular opponents in Huddersfield Town’s history with today's clash being the 108th competitive clash between the sides, and 101st in league football.
Town have not enjoyed a home league win over Blues since October 1996 when Rob Edwards, Marcus Stewart and Paul Dalton notched in a 3-0 second-tier success.
But of the 50 league games in Huddersfield, Town have won 19 and Birmingham 11.
In 100 league clashes in all, Town have won 36 and Blues 35.
The other seven meetings have all been in the FA Cup, with Town winning four and Birmingham two.
After Birmingham, Town’s most common opponents are Bolton Wanderers (102 clashes in all competitions, 92 in the league).
Then it’s Sheffield United (99 clashes), Portsmouth (97) and Derby County (93).