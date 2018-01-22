The video will start in 8 Cancel

Birmingham City could be without midfielder Craig Gardner when Huddersfield Town host Steve Cotterill's side on Saturday.

The midlands club visit the John Smith's Stadium at the weekend in the FA Cup fourth round, but could be without their number 12 who picked up a calf injury against Preston North End two days ago.

Birmingham drew that match 1-1 and slipped further into the relegation dogfight, with Sunderland's 1-0 win over Hull City taking them above the Blues in the Championship.

And Cotterill is unsure how long his side will have to scrap to avoid the drop without Birmingham-born Gardner.

He said: "We don’t know how long we are going to be without him.

"He has nicked his other calf, which invariably happens when you have one injury it comes back to haunt you and you do another one.

"That was a little bit disappointing we lost him.

"Having said that I thought Cheikh Ndoye in there was tremendous [against Preston] so we didn’t actually miss Craig but it will be good to have him back."