Huddersfield Town travel to St Andrew's this weekend to take on a Birmingham City side in danger of relegation.

Head coach David Wagner is likely to rest his players ahead of the play-off campaign, but will still be eyeing a third or fourth place finish to secure home advantage in the second leg of the play-off semi-finals.

Tommy Smith is likely to return for Town this weekend after being sidelined with a dead leg on Tuesday, but the extent of Elias Kachunga's calf injury picked up against Derby County is still unknown.

Birmingham on the other hand will be without defender Paul Robinson who must serve a three-match suspension for a scuffle with James Chester during the second city derby earlier this month.

The weekend clash will be the first home match for the Blues under the stewardship of Harry Redknapp.

And the boss will be hoping for a victory, with Birmingham sat just two points outside of the relegation zone.

