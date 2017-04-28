Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Steven Downes

Huddersfield Town head to St Andrew's on Saturday to face relegation threatened Birmingham City, who are currently placed 21st in the Championship.

Birmingham are battling to survive the drop and have two games left to do it - against Huddersfield and Bristol City.

New boss Harry Redknapp is doing all he can to help the Blues preserve their Championship status, but it might come down to some final day nail-biting.

If you are heading to Birmingham on Saturday, take a quick look at our away day guide.

What is the stadium address?

St Andrew's Ground, Birmingham, B9 4RL.

How many fans are going?

Town were allocated 2,800 tickets for the trip to St Andrews, with the match an all-ticket fixture for Town fans.

More than 1,500 have currently been sold, but you can still get yours at the ticket office or online here .

What is the nearest train station to the ground?

The nearest train station is Bordesley, about a 10 minute walk to the stadium - but trains from Birmingham Snow Hill and Birmingham Moor Street are the only ones to stop there.

Main scheduled trains do not stop at Bordesley and don't show up on national timetables searches.

However, Town fans do have another option available to them.

Fans can take the train to Birmingham New Street Station in the city centre, then either walk to Moor Street station which is 10 minutes away or take a taxi which costs about £8.

The other option is to make the 25-30 minute walk to the ground, some of which is uphill.

What is parking like for away fans?

There is plenty of parking available for Town fans who are travelling to the second city by car.

There is an option to park in a small car park directly outside the entrance to the away end, but availability of space for cars is determined by the amount of away coaches.

If Town fans can't find a space in there, then they can park on numerous streets either around a small local park or along the road next to and behind a BP garage a short distance from the stadium.

There are also some local schools and businesses that offer parking for £5.

Where should away fans drink?

Most of the pubs around the ground are not the best for away fans and are more for home fans, while some do allow away supporters but can be quite intimidating.

The nearest one to the stadium and best to use if you are a Town fan is the Cricketers Arms.

If you want to try a few pubs it's best to go into the city centre where there is a variety of pubs to drink in, including the Wellington Pub on Bennetts Hill.

How much does a pie, a cuppa and a programme cost?

If fans want to buy a pie at the stadium it will cost them £2,90.

It costs £2.20 for a cup of tea, and an official match day programme will set you back £3.

What happened last time?

It was a drab game at the John Smith's Stadium earlier this season, with the match ending 1-1.

Elias Kachunga scored his sixth goal in the blue and white stripes on the 69th minute, but it was one of Town's old boys that would come to bite them when Lukas Jutkiewicz fired Birmingham level on the 73rd minute.

Town won the last time they travelled to the second city, with Joe Lolley and Nahki Wells handing the Terriers a 2-0 victory.