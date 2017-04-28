Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face Birmingham City tomorrow, having cemented their place in the play-offs with a midweek win at Molineux.

David Wagner may now be tempted to chop and change to rest his key players ahead of the post-season competition, and will have to contend without forward Elias Kachunga who remains sidelined with a calf injury.

Although the Town head coach is likely to make changes, Nottingham Forest will be hoping the Terriers put out a strong side against Birmingham.

Harry Redknapp's side are one point behind the Reds and two points above 22nd-placed Blackburn, so tomorrow's match holds huge significance at the bottom of the table.

Four key points

1. Izzy Brown returned from injury to score the only goal of the game when Town faced Wolves on Tuesday.

2. Tommy Smith was rested for the game at Wolves after suffering a dead leg in the defeat to Fulham. David Wagner will be wanting to see the right-back back to full fitness as soon as possible.

3. Martin Cranie made his 50th league appearance for the club at Wolves and has deputised well with Smith being rested. Cranie may need to be called upon once again as the team travel to Birmingham City.

4. Collin Quaner has scored three goals in a blue and white striped shirt so far, and Town fans will be hoping he can add to that tally this weekend.

Game in Numbers

5 - Izzy Brown has five goals in the blue and white stripes.

10 - The amount of games Birmingham City have lost at St Andrew's so far this season.

12 - Birmingham's top scorer Lukas Jutkiewicz has 12 goals this season.

22 - Town have scored 22 goals on their travels so far this season.

31 - Birmingham have conceded 31 goals this season at home - joint third worst in the league.

Three Pitch Battles

Danny Ward vs Lukas Jutkiewicz - The current Town stopper will be coming up against an ex-Town striker. Jutkiewicz is Birmingham's top scorer this season and played seven games for Town on loan from Everton in 2009.

Aaron Mooy vs Craig Gardner - Mooy will pit himself against an experienced campaigner in Gardner this weekend, with the Birmingham man boasting 260 Premier League appearances.

Nahki Wells vs Tomasz Kuszczak - Town striker Wells will be hoping to get the better of ex-Manchester United stopper.