Huddersfield Town travel to St Andrews to face Birmingham City this weekend with both sides at different ends of the SkyBet Championship table.

The Blues are fighting against relegation and currently sit 21st in the table, just two points above Blackburn Rovers who currently occupy the last relegation place.

The encounter will be new boss Harry Redknapp's home debut at the club, having been appointed before last weekend's game against local rivals Aston Villa which his side lost.

Below Steven Downes takes a look back at the previous SkyBet Championship meetings between the two sides.

2016/17

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Birmingham City

Town drew against Birmingham earlier in this season as both sides became the season in fine form and pushing at the top end of the table.

Town's top scorer Elias Kachunga fired David Wagner's side into the lead on the 68th minute, however Town old boy Lukas Jutkiewicz drew the away side level just four minutes later.

2015/16

Birmingham City 0-2 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Birmingham City

Town won the away game with a solid performance, Joe Lolley scoring in the 1st minute with Nahki Wells sealing the win with just nine minutes of normal time to go.

However, in Town's annual foundation game back at the John Smith's Stadium the side could only muster a draw as they played in a magenta and white striped kit to commemorate the occasion.

David Cotterill put the visitors ahead in the 73rd minute before defender Joel Lynch restored parity on the 82nd minute mark.

2014/15

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Birmingham City

Birmingham City 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Town only picked up a solitary point against the Blues this season, losing the home game through David Cotterill's 70th minute strike.

The reverse game wasn't much better in terms of quality as Joe Lolley equalised for Town in the 27th minute after David Cotterill had opened the scoring.

2013/14

Huddersfield Town 1-3 Birmingham City

Birmingham City 1-2 Huddersfield Town

A mixture of results this campaign, the loss at home including a rare Anthony Gerrard goal with Kyle Bartley scoring a brace and Nikola Zigic the third for the Blues.

Town won the reverse fixture with a commanding performance as centre midfield pairing Oliver Norwood (10) and Adam Clayton (60) grabbed the goals before Olly Lee scored a consolation goal in added time.

2012/13

Birmingham City 0-1 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Birmingham City

Jermaine Beckford scored the winner in Birmingham in the 25th minute to seal a vital three points for Simon Grayson's side.

The home game ended in a dull 1-1 draw, Callum Reilly scored for the visitors at the end of the first half with Adam Hammill getting himself on the scoresheet with a 92nd minute equaliser.