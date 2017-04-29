Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten by 10-man Birmingham City at St Andrew's today, with Jonathan Grounds and Craig Gardner scoring for the Blues.

The hosts started well and earned a penalty on the 7th minute when Mark Hudson brought don Che Adams.

Joel Coleman denied Lukas Jutkiewicz from the spot and it got worse for the relegation-threatened side when Adams was dismissed for a lunge on Martin Cranie midway through the first period.

But a defensive lapse from a corner allowed Grounds to put the hosts ahead before Gardner sealed the Terriers fate from the penalty spot in the second half - after Dean Whitehead had brought down Jacques Maghoma in the box.

Here's how the match unfolded...

First Half

5 Minutes: Bunn finds Holmes-Dennis and his shot goes inches past the post. Good effort from the full-back.

7 Minutes: Hudson brings down Adams in the box. Penalty.

8 Minutes: Great stop by Coleman to deny Jutkiewicz from the spot!

18 Minutes: Maghoma pushes Smith over and bundles the ball into the net. No goal - free kick to Town.

23 Minutes: Adams is shown a straight red for a lunge on Cranie.

28 Minutes: Kuszczak denies Billing with a firm hand to push the ball over the bar.

39 Minutes: Smith drives a cross along the six yard box, but Payne can’t convert at the far post.

41 Minutes: Grounds scores for Birmingham.

Second Half

47 Minutes: Quaner wriggles free and cuts the ball back from the byline - it strikes Gardner and Town ask for a penalty. No dice from the ref.

57 Minutes: Coleman denies Jutkiewicz with a great stop after the striker wriggled free of Hudson.

75 Minutes: Whitehead brings down Maghoma in the area.

76 Minutes: Gardner scores from the spot.

80 Minutes: Scannell’s effort is deflected just over the bar.

90+5 Minutes:

Line-Ups

Wells stings Kuszczak’s gloves, but no one is there for the rebound.

Birmingham City (4-2-3-1): Kuszczak; Grounds, Morrison, Shotton, Nsue; Gardener, Kieftenbeld; Maghoma, Davis, Adams; Jutkiewicz (Dacres-Cogley, 90+5)

Subs Not Used : Legzdins, Gleeson, Frei, Bielik, Keita, Sinclair

Booked: Grounds, Davis

Sent-Off: Adams

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Coleman; Smith, Cranie, Hudson (Mooy,67), Holmes-Dennis (Wells,46); Billing, Whitehead; Lolley, Payne, Bunn (Scannell,67); Quaner

Subs Not Used: Ward, Hogg, Schindler, Booty

Booked: Holmes-Dennis, Quaner

Half Time: Birmingham City 1 Huddersfield Town 0

Att: 26,914 (1,690)

Next Match: Cardiff City at the John Smith’s Stadium, SkyBet Championship, Sunday May 7 (Noon kick-off)