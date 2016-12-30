Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have been warned Blackburn Rovers will be bidding to make a fast start in tomorrow’s lunchtime clash.

Ewood Park manager Owen Coyle reckons Rovers have been left “playing catch-up” because they’ve conceded the first goal far too often in matches.

Their 1-1 draw with David Wagner’s Town a month ago was one of six occasions in their last seven outings where they have gone behind.

“We need to make sure that we’re the team scoring first and getting in to the ascendancy,” said Coyle, whose side will face a Town team now fifth following Leeds United’s draw at Aston Villa.

“I have said to the players, we need to understand the mentality of being in front, because performance wise the performances haven’t been bad.

“But when all is said and done, whether the performances have been good, bad or indifferent, we haven’t been picking up the points and you leave yourself wide open for criticism.

“We have had that from day one and we’ve picked ourselves up and we’ll go again.”

Rovers have used 10 different centre-back combinations this season and it could become 11 against Town should Coyle stick with Wes Brown and bring in either Gordon Greer or Charlie Mulgrew alongside him.

They have conceded 39 goals in 23 league games, 12 more than Town.

“I think there have been games where we have started well but conceded the first goal and it’s left us playing catch up,” added Coyle.

“A lot of those goals (conceded) have been down to individual mistakes, so it’s about changing that and making sure whoever has made that understands what they can do differently.”