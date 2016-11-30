Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Owen Coyle says anyone judging Huddersfield Town’s next opponents Blackburn Rovers on their league position is in for a shock.

The Lancashire side are fifth-bottom, but their boss says their form is more like that of a top-six team.

That’s where Town are in the standings ahead of Saturday’s clash, when Rovers will be seeking a third straight win.

After beating Brentford at Ewood Park, Coyle’s side won at leaders Newcastle United last Saturday.

It was a fifth victory in 11 and the manager said: “There is a lot of perception in football and people see the table and think Blackburn are a poor team.

“Nothing could be further from the truth.

“We took two points from our first seven games and there was a lot going on at the club.

“From there after, I think that is now 17 points from 11 games and that is close to play-off form.

“At Newcastle, we stuck to the gameplan, we asked them to stand toe-to-toe, we marked them man-for-man all over the park.

“We knew we would have to do a lot of dirty work, and we did.”

Coyle, 50, took over as Blackburn manager in June.

He took Burnley to the Premier League in 2009 and has also bossed Boton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic.