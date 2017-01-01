Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Owen Coyle questioned both the amount of stoppage time and the validity of the free-kick which led to Huddersfield Town’s equaliser as Blackburn Rovers had to make do with a Championship point at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The struggling Lancastrians, having lost four on the bounce, went ahead through Danny Graham’s 81st-minute header, with manager Coyle revealing the former Sunderland striker became the father of twins the day before the game.

But Nahki Wells levelled for fourth-placed Town in the third of five additional minutes after referee Darren Bond ruled Elliott Bennett had fouled Jack Payne just outside the penalty area.

Coyle, whose side are third-bottom ahead of their Monday meeting with Championship leaders Newcastle United at Ewood Park, said:

“Coming into a game against a good side who have been playing well, a point would have been fantastic.

“But given that we put ourselves into a great position, not winning is hard to take. I’m disappointed we didn’t see it through to the end.

“There were a number of things I wasn’t best pleased about.

“Five minutes added on? I would love to see where they came from.

“I didn’t see an injury in the game and they made a double substitution (not three separate ones).

“And was it a free-kick? I’m not sure but the referee seemed quite happy when anything was coming about for Huddersfield to blow his whistle.

“That said, we had chances to get a second before they scored.”

Coyle continued: “In respect of our overall performance - terrific.

“Knew we had to give a little bit up attacking wise against a good side and we had a disciplined shape.

“Huddersfield had two wonderful chances in the first half and Jason Steele made a couple of good saves.

“But in the second half, I didn’t think they had what I would term a real chance other than the goal.”