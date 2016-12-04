Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blackburn Rovers boss Owen Coyle admired Huddersfield Town’s blistering start to the meeting of the two sides at Ewood Park.

But the Scotsman said his team deserved their draw for showing spirit and heart.

Coyle, denied a third successive win, commented: “I thought Huddersfield started the game really well.

“They forced four or five good deliveries from their set plays and their corners and eventually scored from one which is disappointing from our point of view.

“We’ve not played well but what we did do was find a way back into the game with a little bit of spirit, a little bit of heart.

“It’s a hard-earned point, it’s a valuable point as always.

“What we’ve shown is that we are getting to be a far better team than we were at the outset of the season.”

Beaten only once in their last five games, Blackburn remained 21st in the in the SkyBet Championship table.