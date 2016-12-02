Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s a long time since Huddersfield Town enjoyed a real FA Cup run.

So as this season’s third-round draw looms - it’s at 7.10pm on Monday - it’s worth recalling Town’s last semi-final success was at Ewood Park, the venue for Saturday’s Championship showdown with Blackburn Rovers.

George Wienand was the stand-out star as top-flight rivals Sunderland were beaten 3-1 in front of 47,904 in March 1938.

The South African winger ran the much-fancied Wearsiders and cup holders ragged.

His cross set up Pat Beasley for a volleyed opener, then Bobby Barclay touched the ball in after Wienand’s shot hit a post and rolled along the goalline.

Another cross from the wideman set up Willie Macfadyen to put Town three to the good before Sunderland, skippered by Raich Carter, claimed a late consolation.

It was no surprise manager Clem Stephenson’s decision to leave Wienand out for the final against Preston North End caused controversy.

Veteran former Arsenal player Joe Hulme came in and Town lost 1-0 after extra time to Preston North End at Wembley in the most recent of their five final appearances.

In 43 league and cup clashes with Blackburn at Ewood, Town have chalked up nine wins and 16 draws.

How Huddersfield Town could do with a win at buoyant Blackburn Rovers

The ground was officially opened in 1882 and Rovers moved there in 1890.

One hundred years later, the ground was redeveloped under the tenure of owner Jack Walker.