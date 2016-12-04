Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town slipped to eighth in the SkyBet Championship after having to settle for a point against Blackburn Rovers.

David Wagner's side dominated proceedings from the beginning, taking a worthy lead when Kasey Palmer opened the scoring as early as the sixth minute.

But despite 29 shots on the home side's goal, Town were undone when Danny Graham converted a 34 minute penalty for Michael Hefele's foul on Sam Gallagher.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

Have your say below with our Player Rating Gadget letting you score each of David Wagner's men out of 10.