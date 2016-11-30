Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to Lancashire to take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park this weekend and will be aiming to stop a recent slide in performances and results.

Town have not won in four attempts, with the most recent defeat coming at the hands of Red Rose side Wigan at the John Smith's Stadium on Monday night.

David Wagner's side have taken just four points from a possible 21 in their most recent fixtures and three points on Saturday will be essential to stopping the rot.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Examiner Duo on Town's 2-1 defeat against Wigan Share this video Watch Next

Blackburn on the other hand have seen an upturn in both performances and results recently, losing just two of their last seven matches.

And last weekend Rovers notched an impressive 1-0 victory over Championship leaders Newcastle United at St James' Park.

So who would you start to halt Blackburn's progress on Saturday? Have your say with out interactive team selector gadget below.