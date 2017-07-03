Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for Derby County's Tom Ince with the club confirming on Friday talks were 'on-going.'

With one bid of £7m bid reportedly rejected by the Rams it appears Town are now ready to step-up their interest in the 25-year-old with a deal potentially imminent within days.

The midfielder impressed in what turned out to be a disappointing 2016/17 season for Derby, being both top scorer as well as top goal provider for the club.

A positive winger with a sharp eye for goal, Ince started his career at Liverpool before moving to Blackpool in 2011.

Spending nearly two-and-a-half seasons at Bloomfield Road, Ince made over 100 appearances for the club, winning the 2013 Football League Young Player of the Year award and named in the 2012-13 PFA Team of the Year.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

After rejecting a contract extension with the Seasiders, a plethora of clubs were reportedly interested in his services including former side Liverpool, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur as well as European clubs Ajax, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, deals could not be struck with any of these sides with Ince eventually transferring to Hull City for a fee of £1.6m, rising to £2.3m depending on performance.

Ince played 15 times for the Tigers in the Premier League - scoring one goal - but was unable to make an impact at the KC Stadium and was eventually loaned out to Nottingham Forest before joining Derby in 2015 after a successful loan spell.

But what do supporters of Blackpool FC and Derby County make of the player? We ask two of them to run the rule over him....

Martin Newton, lifelong Blackpool FC fan

He signed for us from Liverpool and showed great potential, scoring plenty of goals – particularly from the penalty spot.

His departure from the club was a bit awkward due to his father earlier being sacked (Paul Ince) but he was a fans favourite while at the club.

A lot of clubs were interested in him and he flirted with moves to a number of Premier League and top SkyBet Championship sides before ending up at Hull City.

A move to Huddersfield Town would be good for him at this stage in his career if he is going to begin to fulfil his potential and convert his England Under 21 caps into full honours.

With exposure to the rigorous of Premier League football, it could be a good deal all round.

Gabs, lifelong Derby County fan

If Tom Ince does go, he'll be missed by Derby County as on his day he's a match-winner and the most consistent one we have.

Fifteen goals from a wide position last season reflects that although I suspect he'd work best as a No.10 as his vision for a pass is very good.

His pace isn't blistering but he's one of the best technical players Derby have had in years.

Certainly he needs an arm around his shoulder but when he's playing with confidence he can determine the majority of the matches he plays in.

His set pieces and delivery from open play are a very valuable asset as is his neat footwork and ability to finish.

If he can get all these clicking consistently (and last year was his most consistent to date) then Huddersfield will have a player that represents very good value for money.

What do you make of Huddersfield Town's potential move for Tom Ince - would he be a good signing for the club? Have your say in our interactive poll below.