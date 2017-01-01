Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Labour Prime Minister James Callaghan denied strike-torn Britain was in crisis as the Tories called for an election.

Blondie topped both the UK singles and album charts with Heart of Glass and Parallel Lines respectively as Sex Pistols fans mourned the death of Sid Vicious.

The average house price was £13,650 while a gallon (not litre) of petrol cost 79 pence.

And on February 17, 1979, Huddersfield Town made their first-ever visit to Wigan Athletic, their hosts on Monday afternoon (3.00).

Town, managed by Mick Buxton, travelled to Springfield Park, Wigan’s home until 1996, fifth-bottom of the Fourth Division (now League Two).

That was at a time when the bottom four had to apply for re-election.

Wigan, voted into the Football League in place of Southport the summer before and managed by Scotsman Ian McNeill, were up in seventh.

And the match followed the form book as the home side won 2-1 courtesy of two goals by defender Noel Ward.

The scorer for Town was Ian Robins, at £20,000 from Bury the previous September, the most expensive man in Buxton’s squad.

The ex-Oldham Athletic striker was the first signing made by Buxton after he took over after Tom Johnston stepped down early in the season.

He proved to be one of the most inspired, top scoring in 1979-80, when Town won the Fourth Division title.

On that first visit to Wigan, when the 7,420 crowd was the fourth biggest at a match involving Town that season, Town were a work in progress.

Buxton fielded a defence of Malcolm Brown, Peter Hart, Dave Sutton and Phil Sandercock in front of keeper Alan Starling.

Mark Lillis and Terry Armstrong took the central midfield berths with Peter Fletcher and Paul Bielby the two wingers.

Dave Cowling was to provide the supply from the left flank the following season, but in this game he was up front alongside Robins.

Ian Holmes was the substitute, coming on for Lillis.

Town, who had been playing in the top flight seven seasons before, were to pick up some points and finish ninth, with Wigan sixth.

Formed in 1932 following the demise of Wigan Borough, the Latics were founder members of the Northern Premier League in 1968.

They had made 34 unsuccessful attempts to join the Football League before finally being elected.

NPL runners-up, Wigan were allowed to apply only because champions Boston United failed to meet the ground criteria.

And after they tied with Southport on the first ballot, they won the second by nine votes.

Of the 25 previous league meetings, Town have won 11, five of those at Wigan.

The Latics have claimed seven and are fresh from their first at Huddersfield, 2-1 in November.