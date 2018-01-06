The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town scraped past Championship Bolton Wanderers today in the third round of the FA Cup.

Rajiv Van La Parra broke the deadlock at the Macron Stadium, before Danny Williams' deflected strike put Town in the box seat in Greater Manchester.

Derik Osede's header halved the deficit for the Trotters, but Town clung on to seal their spot in the fourth-round draw on Monday night.

Here are your quick-fire talking points from today's clash.

Key moment

Rajiv Van La Parra breaking the deadlock and sending Town on their way to the fourth round.

Moan of the match

It took Town the best part of an hour to break down a side in danger of relegation from the Championship.

Talking point

Town’s newest signing Terence Kongolo looked a class act in the heart of the Terriers’ defence.

Man of the match

Danny Williams: Made some crucial tackles and decent runs from midfield. Deserved his goal.

Referee watch

Roger East (Wiltshire): Not a favourite of Town fans after sending Christopher Schindler off in the West Bromwich Albion clash, but had a good game in the middle today.

Atmosphere

The Town fans dominated the tie from the terraces. Once again terrific support from the travelling Terriers.

Verdict

It wasn’t pretty, but it’s another round in the FA Cup for David Wagner’s men.