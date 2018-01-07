Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town edged past Bolton Wanderers yesterday to book themselves a spot in the FA Cup fourth round draw.

Substitute Rajiv Van La Parra sent the Terriers on their way to a third round victory with a close-range finish, before Danny Williams' deflected 30-yard strike put the tie out of reach of Phil Parkinson's Trotters.

The hosts did pull a goal back through Derik Osede, who stooped at the back post to convert a corner, but David Wagner's men clung on for victory at the Macron Stadium.

It was the Town fans who were making all the noise on the day, with the Terriers taking a strong following the short distance to Bolton.

There were 11,574 supporters at the match, but it was the 3,500+ Town fans who made themselves heard at the Macron Stadium.

If you were among the travelling support, you may have been snapped by our photographer.

Flick through the gallery above to see if you were pictured at the match.