Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson is battling to keep all four of his loanees at the Macron Stadium for the rest of the season.

The Trotters boss, whose side take on Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup’s third round on Saturday, has confirmed negotiations have started to extend deals for West Ham pair Josh Cullen and Reece Burke, Everton’s Antonee Robinson and Newcastle United’s Adam Armstrong.

After taking nine points from a possible 12 over the festive period, and climbing out of the relegation zone, Parkinson is keen to keep his squad together.

That could also mean resisting interest from elsewhere for prized assets Gary Madine and Josh Vela, who have been linked to moves in the transfer gossip columns as the window opened.

“We’ve got a decent group of players who are pulling together and that can count for a lot,” said Parkinson.

“I think we will add to the squad at some stage and be able to freshen things up a bit, but the most important thing is making sure we keep what we have got.

“I want to keep all the loan players, I have had discussions with the relevant clubs and I’ll continue to do so.”

Hammers youngsters Burke and Cullen had been tipped to return to the Premier League to be loaned out elsewhere after failing to nail down a regular place in Parkinson’s side.

Both returned to the team at Sheffield United on Saturday, playing a major part in the 1-0 victory, and Burke was given the nod ahead of David Wheater at centre half in Monday’s 1-0 home win against Hull City.