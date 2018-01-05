Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson is forced to make changes as his side prepare to face Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup third round.

The Macron Stadium club manager will be without Josh Cullen and Reece Burke who have both been recalled from loan spells by Premier League West Ham United.

They follow fellow loan signing striker Adam Armstrong, who has been recalled by his parent club Newcastle United.

In midfield Parkinson plans without injured duo Darren Pratley and Karl Henry, and a further blow could see 27-year-old front-runner Gary Madine, who has nine goals to his name this season, rested after playing with a knock in recent weeks.

That could see a return to the starting line-up for Aaron Wilbraham, but one bonus for Parkinson is that Everton have agreed to the continued loan of left back Antonee Robinson.

“We don’t want to lose our recent good form,” said Parkinson whose side have won three of the past four Championship matches.

“Whatever changes we make to the team in the cup, we want to be competitive and keep that run going.”