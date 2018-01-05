Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town get their FA Cup campaign underway when they travel to Bolton Wanderers of the Championship on Saturday.

Despite third-round exits in the previous two seasons, the Terriers reached the fifth round last term and suffered a heroic defeat to Pep Guardiola’s Man City after taking them to a replay.

David Wagner’s side failed to secure a Premier League win over the Christmas period, but three draws from four represented a satisfactory return from the festive fixtures.

Town will be hoping for a repeat of last year’s convincing 4-0 cup defeats of lower league Port Vale and Rochdale against Bolton, who are themselves experiencing a resurgence with three wins in four.

If you’re planning to make the trip, take a look at Tom Harle’s handy away-day guide.

What address should I plug into my sat-nav?

Macron Stadium, Burnden Way, Horwich, Bolton, BL6 6JW

How many fans are going?

FA Cup rules allow for an allocation of up to 15% of the home stadium, but only the lower tiers of the Macron will be open to fans tomorrow.

The lower tier of the away end holds around 3,000 fans, with tickets still available on general sale for visiting supporters considering making the trip.

What is the away end like?

The inside of both home and away ends are functional and tidy, albeit lack the wow factor of the stadium’s outside appearance. The leg room and facilities in this stand are good.

Town fans are warned the very front rows of the away end aren’t covered and could be set for a drenching - although rain isn’t forecast for tomorrow’s game.

Where should away fans drink?

Of course, the first thing to say is the Macron isn’t actually in Bolton itself - it’s in Horwich - so it lacks the breadth of town-centre drinking options.

But the Beehive, a 15-minute walk away with car parking, is a good option for away fans and the Barnstormers is handy just over the main road.

What’s the nearest train station?

The Macron is served by Horwich Parkway but there will be no trains from Manchester or Bolton on the day of the game.

Saturday sees a slew of Northern Rail cancellations, due to strike action and engineering works, so Town fans are advised to drive or use the club’s official coach service.

What’s the parking like for away fans?

The ground car park is available but costs £7, with surrounding parking on the massive Middlebrook Retail Estate a better option at £4 or £5 for the day.

How much does a pie, pint and programme cost?

A programme will cost you £3, standard cover price in the second tier apart from four clubs.

No club offers a cheaper pie than Wanderers’ £3 offering, with a cuppa setting you back £2.20 at half time.

What happened last time?

The two sides met in January two years ago, Town coming away from the Macron with a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Joe Lolley and Mustapha Carayol.