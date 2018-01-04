Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town kick off their FA Cup campaign this weekend with an away match at Bolton Wanderers.

Town have been focusing on the league since their Carabao Cup exit to Crystal Palace in September, but will be back in a cup competition this weekend as the Premier League sides join the 44 remaining lower-league teams in the third round.

Terriers head coach David Wagner will likely make a number of changes to his side in order to rest his key men after the busy festive period, with Aaron Mooy, Jonas Lossl, Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Christopher Schindler all taking part in every match over Christmas.

Terence Kongolo could come in for one of the centre backs, with the AS Monaco and Netherlands defender signing on loan for Town two days into the January transfer window.

Michael Hefele could also start for Town having battled his way back from an Achilles injury.

But would you give them the nod this weekend? Have your say with our team selector below.