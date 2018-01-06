Two quick-fire second-half goals saw Huddersfield Town book their place in the FA Cup Fourth round in a drab affair against Bolton Wanderers.
After a first-half of little goalmouth activity for either side, David Wagner's men came out of the traps quickly in the second period.
Two goals in the space of a minute from Rajiv van La Parra and a deflected effort from Danny Williams looked to have sealed the victory for the Terriers.
However, a Derik Osede header from a corner for the hosts set-up a nervy finish but the Terriers stood resolute for a professional performance and win.
Have a look below at all the highlight's from today's FA Cup Third Round clash at the Macron Stadium...
First Half
3 Minutes: Tommy Smith’s diving header clears a Antonee Robinson cross before Joel Coleman has to come out and claim the ball from a tricky position.
4 Minutes: Abdelhamid Sabiri wins a free-kick just on the edge of the box after a foul by Bolton captain David Wheater. The Trotters deal with Scott Malone’s delivery well though.
12 Minutes: Laurent Depoitre does well to hold-off Wheater and get into the area but Mark Beevers helps his fellow centre-back by putting the ball behind for a corner.
37 Minutes: Jonathan Hogg blazes over the bar from 20 yards out after a neat cut back from Depoitre.
40 Minutes: Bolton try to launch a quick break with Le Fondre but is brought down needlessly by Michael Hefele who is booked for the challenge.
41 Minutes: A Filipe Morais cross finds an unmarked Aaron Wilbraham in the box but his header is well wide from 10 yards out.
Second Half
48 Minutes: Danny Williams finds Sabiri in space before the attacking midfielder’s dipping effort is tipped wide from 20 yards out.
51 Minutes: GOAL! Rajiv Van La Parra pokes home at the near post from a corner.
52 Minutes: GOAL! Williams doubles Town’s advantage with a deflected 30 yard effort.
64 Minutes: GOAL! An unmarked Derik Osede heads the ball past Coleman at the back post from a corner.
65 Minutes: Williams drills another effort towards goal, this time from 25 yards out, but Bolton stopper Mark Howard managers to tip it over the bar.
70 Minutes: Osede's curling half-volley goes over the bar for Bolton.
75 Minutes: Scott Malone latches onto a loose ball and drills the ball across the face of goal but Mark Beevers is alert to the danger.
81 Minutes: An Adam Le Fondre effort is blocked for a corner with Jonathan Hogg heading the resultant set-piece clear.
82 Minutes: Sabiri finds Danny Williams with a Town counter-attack but his shot through clear on goal is well saved by Howard.
Line ups
Bolton Wanderers (4-4-2): Howard; Little (Hall, 85’), Beevers, Wheater, Robinson; Ameobi (Noone, 76’), Vela (King, 85’), Osede, Morais; Le Fondre, Wilbraham
Subs Not Used: Alnwick, Taylor, Darby, Earing
Booked: Vela, Ameobi
Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Coleman; Smith, Hefele (Whitehead, 85’), Kongolo, Malone; Williams, Hogg; Lolley (Billing, 76’), Sabiri, Quaner (Van La Parra, 39’), Depoitre
Subs Not Used: Green, Mounié, Hadergjonaj, O'Brien
Booked: Hefele, Coleman
Half time: Bolton Wanders 0 Huddersfield Town 0
Attendance: 11,574
Next match: West Ham United at the John Smith’s Stadium, Premier League, Saturday, January 13 (kick off 3pm)