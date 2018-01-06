Huddersfield Town travel to the Macron Stadium to face Bolton Wanderers in one of the most iconic days in the football calendar – the FA Cup Third Round.

After a hectic festive schedule saw four games in 10 days over the Christmas and New Year period, the SkyBet Championship strugglers will offer boss David Wagner an entirely different proposition this afternoon.

With Premier League survival the main objective this season, the German head coach is expected to make a number of changes to the side that ran out in the New Year's Day clash at Leicester City.

Joel Coleman will start in goal, Terence Kongolo could make his debut while Philip Billing and Michael Hefele could both return from long-term injury lay-offs.

Meanwhile, the Trotters are without three key midfielders - Darren Pratley (broken leg) and Karl Henry (hamstring) are out while Josh Vela is ill.

Bringing you all the coverage from the FA Cup clash at the Macron Stadium is Blake Welton with expert analysis from Rory Benson.