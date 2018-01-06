Huddersfield Town travel to the Macron Stadium to face Bolton Wanderers in one of the most iconic days in the football calendar – the FA Cup Third Round.
After a hectic festive schedule saw four games in 10 days over the Christmas and New Year period, the SkyBet Championship strugglers will offer boss David Wagner an entirely different proposition this afternoon.
With Premier League survival the main objective this season, the German head coach is expected to make a number of changes to the side that ran out in the New Year's Day clash at Leicester City.
Joel Coleman will start in goal, Terence Kongolo could make his debut while Philip Billing and Michael Hefele could both return from long-term injury lay-offs.
Meanwhile, the Trotters are without three key midfielders - Darren Pratley (broken leg) and Karl Henry (hamstring) are out while Josh Vela is ill.
Bringing you all the coverage from the FA Cup clash at the Macron Stadium is Blake Welton with expert analysis from Rory Benson.
Full Transcript....
And here is everything the German boss had to say during his pre-match press conference ahead of today’s FA Cup clash....
Keeping It Real....
David Wagner on Huddersfield Town’s chances of winning the FA Cup...
Away Day Guide...
And, should you decide to make the trek across the Pennines then check out our Away Day guide for the best pre-match pubs, pies and parking...
Fan View
I was the first in the Press Room today to get cracking on the LIVE Blog (that’s dedication) and the sun is shining here but there is a nasty breeze though...
Blue White Army
So far there are 3,616 Town fans set to be making the short trip across to Lancashire this afternoon.
If you still haven’t got your ticket though and fancy it there is still time - available at the away turnstiles today for cash only payments...
Good Afternoon
And welcome to today’s LIVE Blog as Huddersfield Town travel to the Macron Stadium to face SkyBet Championship side Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup Third Round.
I’m Blake Welton and I will be your host for the game with Rory Benson providing expert analysis so you won’t miss a thing!