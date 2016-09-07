Login Register
Bookies unable to split Leeds United and Huddersfield Town ahead of West Yorkshire derby

  • By

The odds are even heading into the weekend

Gary Monk and David Wagner

Bookmakers cannot split Leeds United and Huddersfield Town heading into this weekend's West Yorkshire derby.

Despite Town's undefeated record in the Championship this season, bookmakers SkyBet, William Hill and Paddy Power are unable to call the Elland Road clash, offering the same odds for both sides.

The home team sit one spot above the relegation zone in 21st, with David Wagner's men sitting pretty in top spot - 21st in the Football League ladder.

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner looks on during last season's win at Leeds United

But SkyBet are offering 13/8 on either side to take all three points - with a draw coming in at 23/10 - and William Hill are offering 8/5 on both teams to win and a draw at 21/10.

Paddy Power have a win for either side at 13/8 with a draw at 2/1.

Other betting sites have the league leaders as marginal favourites over their rivals, but not by noticeable amounts.

Coral have Leeds at 7/4 and Town at 17/10 and Ladbrokes and Bet Victor have the home side at 7/4 and Wagner's side at 13/8.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk is already facing the pressure at the Elland Road club.
Leeds United manager Garry Monk is already facing pressure at the Elland Road club

In terms of scorelines, SkyBet have Town to win 1-0 at 13/2, with Leeds to win by the same scoreline at 7/1, behind a 0-0 draw at 5/1 and the other bookies are also backing a low scoring encounter.

Bet Victor have a 1-1 result at 11/2, with a goalless draw and 1-0s either way at 8/1, while Ladbrokes have a 1-1 draw at 5/1, with 1-0 wins at 7/1 for both teams and a 0-0 draw at 8/1.

Comments
