Bookmakers have Huddersfield Town favourites for Premier League relegation this season but it will be of little concern for David Wagner's odds-defying side.

After upsetting them last season to seal SkyBet Championship promotion to the top-flight for the first time in 45 years, pre-season pessimism have priced Town at 4/7 for a swift return.

However, in each of the last six Premier League campaigns, the favourites to finish bottom have been relegated just once.

More than that, the five teams who beat the odds went on to achieve an average finishing position of 13th.

Only Sean Dyche's Burnley in 2014/15 succumbed to bookies' predictions, while Swansea City (11th in 2011/12), Southampton (14th in 2012/13), Crystal Palace (11th in 2013/14), Watford (13th in 2015/16) and Burnley (16th in 2016/17) all defied expectations.

Both Brendan Rodgers' Swansea and Nigel Adkins' Southampton took opposition teams by surprise as unknown quantities playing attractive, high pressing football – much in the style of Wagner's men.

Burnley's home form last season was widely credited as the reason for their survival with Town hoping a similar sold-out John Smith's Stadium atmosphere can bring similar success this term.

Meanwhile, Watford's 2015/16 campaign was driven by the goalscoring exploits of Odion Ighalo and Troy Deeney, giving credence to the mantra you need goalscorers to keep you up.

Yet Town fans worried by any lack of firepower should take heart from Crystal Palace's 2013/14 campaign.

The eagles only scored 33 goals all season as Tony Pulis lifted them from bottom place in November to eventually finish 11.