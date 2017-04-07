'We are on the road to Wembley' - Wagner

David Wagner is hoping for a better second first impression of Wembley Stadium as he aims to guide his Huddersfield Town to play-off success.

Wednesday night's win over Norwich City at the John Smith's Stadium moved Town back up to third in the SkyBet Championship table and consolidated their position in the top six.

Ahead of the weekend clash against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, the German's side are currently 10 points clear of Fulham in seventh place with a game in hand on the Cottagers.

And while Wagner confessed the win over the Canaries was 'a big step' in the play-off race there was still plenty of work to be done – starting against Forest on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

“We just have to be focused on this game,” said David Wagner. “We did a big step (against Norwich) in terms of securing a play-off place.

“We are on the road to Wembley but for this we need further points and further good performances.”

The Head Coach's only ever experience of the home of English football came earlier this season when he travelled down to the FA in February to face a misconduct charge in relation to Town’s 2-1 SkyBet Championship win over Leeds United earlier the same month.

Wagner was found guilty and given a two-game touchline ban for his part in a fracas with opposing boss Garry Monk after running on to the pitch to celebrate Michael Hefele’s late winner.

“I have no experience of what it means to see, play or feel a football match at Wembley,” added Wagner.

“My only experience is getting a two game touchline ban when I was there for my personal hearing with the FA.”