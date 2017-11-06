The video will start in 8 Cancel

Boss David Wagner was full of praise for the performances of Huddersfield Town's newest full-back pairing of Florent Hadergjonaj and Scott Malone in the victory over West Bromwich Albion.

A few eyebrows may have been raised at the teamsheet prior to the game with the duo replacing starting XI regulars Tommy Smith and Chris Lowe for the John Smith's Stadium encounter.

Swiss international Hadergjonaj was making his first Premier League start and competitive home debut for the club while Malone also started his first home top-flight game.

But the changes proved to be a tactical masterstroke from the boss with both showing great attacking intent and defensive acumen throughout.

After the game, Wagner admitted both played a huge part in another memorable victory and explained his decision-making.

“We wanted to bring fresh legs, speed and offensive power into the side and on the wings,” David Wagner explained.

“Both Flo and Scotty have trained very well and have always been very close to the starting XI.

“The only reason why they have never been so often in the starting XI is because Tommy Smith and Chris Lowe have delivered whenever they have played.

“But I felt it was the right time to bring them in and use their fresh legs and energy.

“I think both played very well and helped the team to win this football match.”