Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boss David Wagner is keen to maintain – and bolster if possible – the buffer zone between Huddersfield Town and the bottom three.

The head coach rightly points out that while Town have lost their last four Premier League matches, the five-point gap to the drop zone hasn’t changed.

He is keen to put more breathing space between his side and those at the bottom, however, and has a two-pronged approach to help do that.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“Last season in the Championship we always wanted to avoid dropping out of the play-off positions and now, playing in the Premier League, everybody likes to avoid coming to the relegation zone,” he said.

“The reality is we have to fix our away form and our away record so far, and the thing we have to stabilise is our home record - this is what we are working on.

“Now we have two home games, and this means we are working on our home record.

“It has been said about this busy Christmas period, we have some very interesting, exciting home games against opponents who are not in the top six.

“This looks like a chance, yes it does, but this is so far away I am not focused or concentrating on it.

“We are only focused on Brighton, this home game, and a good performance - this is the first thing we have to deliver.

“Then a successful result will help us for everything that follows, for sure. And this is why it’s important for us to be focused only on Saturday.”