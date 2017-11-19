Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AFC Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe praised the resilience of his side after the rousing 4-0 Premier League win over Huddersfield Town.

Forward Callum Wilson hit a hat-trick with Harry Arter also on the scoresheet in a contest which saw the Cherries play the entire second-half with 10 men.

And speaking after the game, Howe had no qualms with the dismissal of his captain Simon Francis for a second bookable offence in first-half stoppage time.

He said: “To be honest, I don’t remember the first booking but the second foul was a booking.

“I was half hoping he (Francis) may have gotten away with it because the referee didn’t blow immediately.

“But the referee consulted the fourth official and made the right call."

Already two-nil up at that stage, the scoreline enabled Bournemouth to pick David Wagner's men off as they pushed forward in an attempt to make their numerical advantage count.

“The incident on half-time changed the game for us but we managed the period after that and until our third goal really well," added Howe.

“It was an interesting half-time, we were able to set our game plan out - they also had half-time to implement what they wanted to do.

“They set out the second half as they wanted to and started very well.

“One goal would have changed the momentum of the game and I'm glad they didn't get it.

“Our two centre halves were excellent and protected the keeper really well but all credit to all the players for managing the game the way they did after the red card.”